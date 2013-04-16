Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Name Four Recipients of Citizen Extra Step Awards

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | April 16, 2013 | 5:23 p.m.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Police Department has its officers submit nominations for Extra Step Awards. These awards are presented to citizens who display acts of civic heroism and devotion to their community. These acts include saving lives and aiding fellow citizens and police officers in the performance of their duties.

The awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, which hosts a luncheon for the recipients where they are presented with a meritorious citation. The luncheon will be held at noon Wednesday at the Mesa Café, 1972 Cliff Drive.

The following citizens will be receiving the 2013 Kiwanis and Santa Barbara Police Department’s Extra Step Awards:

Sonia Avila

Avila helped save the life of an accidental overdose victim, initiating emergency response after hearing the cries of the victim’s young children from inside of their residence. She was nominated by Officer Doug Klug.

Mureen Brown

Brown contacted the Police Department in 2011 seeking assistance for an acquaintance facing homelessness. This sparked an interest in the Restorative Policing Program, and following a ride-along she offered to become a volunteer with the newly developing Restorative Court. What started as minute-taking and other duties in her spare time has developed into 20 to 40 hours a week of invaluable unpaid assistance. She was nominated by Officer Keld Hove and Officer Craig Burleigh.

Ryan Harris

Harris saved the life of Olivia Sanchez, wife of Chief Cam Sanchez, by performing the Heimlich maneuver on her when she was choking. He was nominated by Chief Sanchez.

Raul Pena

Pena, while working as a busboy in a nightclub, stopped a sexual assault in progress and helped apprehend the suspect. His continued assistance with the follow-up investigation and court proceedings has ensured that the suspect will be held to answer for his actions. He was nominated by Officer Charlie Venable.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
