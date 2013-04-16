Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Hires CEO

By Stephanie Armstrong for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce | April 16, 2013 | 8:59 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce has hired a new president/CEO.

An extensive, nationwide search was conducted to find the leader with the best skill set to continue to develop priorities and programs that ensure success among members and business community partners in the Santa Barbara region.

Ken Oplinger will join the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce on June 3. He currently serves as the president/CEO of the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Bellingham, Wash., and has extensive experience in chamber management, serving in leadership roles for more than 21 years.

“The Board of Directors found Ken’s experience and demeanor to be a great fit for our membership needs, and we look forward to working with him to execute our strategic plan,” said Scott Hadley, board chairman of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Oplinger has helped move the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce in new and important directions during his almost 10 years at the helm. He brought new events to the chamber and the community, moved the chamber into a lead role in economic development in Whatcom County, and ensured the county’s business community had a strong voice in local, state and federal government decisions.

He previously served as the president/CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce in California, and prior to that was the director of government affairs for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

“You never know when opportunity is going to knock,” Oplinger said of his new role in Santa Barbara. “My wife Diana, my daughter Rachel and I have come to love Whatcom County, and making the decision to leave has not been easy. However, this is an outstanding opportunity where I can use my expertise and skills to enhance the business advocacy and economic vitality of the region, and we are very excited about relocating to this beautiful area.”

Oplinger looks forward to meeting business and community leaders from throughout the region once he arrives.

“I intend to reach out to every part of the community, engaging a wide variety of individuals and organizations as I learn about the Santa Barbara region,” he said. “My door is always open, and my goal is to ensure the chamber is a positive, collaborative force.”

Interim President/CEO Zoe Taylor will work with Oplinger to ensure a smooth and successful transition, having done a great job helping to redefine the Chamber of Commerce’s vision and preparing its infrastructure for a great future.

— Stephanie Armstrong represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 