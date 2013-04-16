Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Speaking Tour on Fracking to Stop in Santa Barbara

By Shannon Biggs for Global Exchange | April 16, 2013 | 11:55 a.m.

Fracking in California is a well-kept secret, but that is about to change. Later this week, a seven-day speaking tour exposing the reality of fracking in the Golden State will arrive in Santa Barbara.

An evening of food and presentations will follow from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Speakers will include Doug Shields (Pittsburgh City Council), Kristin Lynch (Food & Water Watch), Nathan Alley (Environmental Defense Center), Catherine Gautier (UCSB Geography), Ben Price (CELDF) and Shannon Biggs (Global Exchange).

Organized by Global Exchange, the tour will zigzag through six affected communities in the largest shale regions of Central and Southern California: Chico, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Culver City.

At each stop, anti-fracking leaders, including politicians, scientists and community activists, will engage with residents through locally-planned events. Tour organizers hope to inform local citizens about the extent and risks of fracking in the area, and provide a menu of options — from state regulation to local “rights-based” bans — to oppose fracking in their backyards.

Rebecca Claassen, a local organizer for the Santa Barbara event, said she hopes the tour will empower and mobilize her local community.

“As a new mother, I want to do everything I can to help our community shift to a more sustainable energy model,” she said. “I don’t want to leave that burden to my daughter and her generation. Even if fracking were a clean and environmentally safe process, climate scientists say that we don’t have time for a ‘bridge-fuel’ like shale gas and oil. We need to transition from fossil fuels NOW.”

In California, the fracking boom is well under way. Existing wells throughout the state are being fracked, particularly in shale areas of central California. Yet because the industry is unregulated and unmonitored in California, detailed public information is limited. Due to recent efforts by local Santa Barbara County residents and officials, fracking companies must now notify the county before drilling.

Despite this unique protection in Santa Barbara County, toxic wastewater from fracking continues to endanger drinking water, agriculture, and ecosystems in other parts of the state. Fracking-induced fault pressures also present a risk in earthquake-prone California.

Global Exchange is an international human rights organization dedicated to promoting social, economic, and environmental justice. The Community Rights Program helps communities facing harmful corporate projects to pass binding laws that place the rights of residents (and nature) above the legal “rights” of corporations.

— Shannon Biggs represents Global Exchange.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 