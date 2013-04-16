Speaking Tour on Fracking to Stop in Santa Barbara

Fracking in California is a well-kept secret, but that is about to change. Later this week, a seven-day speaking tour exposing the reality of fracking in the Golden State will arrive in Santa Barbara.

An evening of food and presentations will follow from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Speakers will include Doug Shields (Pittsburgh City Council), Kristin Lynch (Food & Water Watch), Nathan Alley (Environmental Defense Center), Catherine Gautier (UCSB Geography), Ben Price (CELDF) and Shannon Biggs (Global Exchange).

Organized by Global Exchange, the tour will zigzag through six affected communities in the largest shale regions of Central and Southern California: Chico, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Culver City.

At each stop, anti-fracking leaders, including politicians, scientists and community activists, will engage with residents through locally-planned events. Tour organizers hope to inform local citizens about the extent and risks of fracking in the area, and provide a menu of options — from state regulation to local “rights-based” bans — to oppose fracking in their backyards.

Rebecca Claassen, a local organizer for the Santa Barbara event, said she hopes the tour will empower and mobilize her local community.

“As a new mother, I want to do everything I can to help our community shift to a more sustainable energy model,” she said. “I don’t want to leave that burden to my daughter and her generation. Even if fracking were a clean and environmentally safe process, climate scientists say that we don’t have time for a ‘bridge-fuel’ like shale gas and oil. We need to transition from fossil fuels NOW.”

In California, the fracking boom is well under way. Existing wells throughout the state are being fracked, particularly in shale areas of central California. Yet because the industry is unregulated and unmonitored in California, detailed public information is limited. Due to recent efforts by local Santa Barbara County residents and officials, fracking companies must now notify the county before drilling.

Despite this unique protection in Santa Barbara County, toxic wastewater from fracking continues to endanger drinking water, agriculture, and ecosystems in other parts of the state. Fracking-induced fault pressures also present a risk in earthquake-prone California.

Global Exchange is an international human rights organization dedicated to promoting social, economic, and environmental justice. The Community Rights Program helps communities facing harmful corporate projects to pass binding laws that place the rights of residents (and nature) above the legal “rights” of corporations.

— Shannon Biggs represents Global Exchange.