Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Supervisors Carbajal, Adam Unite on Immigration Reform

By Jeremy Tittle for Santa Barbara County | April 16, 2013 | 10:00 p.m.

At Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Peter Adam brought forward a proposal to ask the board to affirm and adopt the policy framework outlined in the National Association of Counties Policy Brief and 2013 Resolution on Comprehensive Immigration Reform and to communicate the county’s position on the issue to federal decision makers.

Conceding there is a varied range of opinions on the issue of immigration reform, both Supervisors acknowledge that the current system is broken and that federal action on the issue is long overdue.

“I am pleased to have cosponsored this item with Supervisor Adam which provides a consensus framework for immigration reform that we can now use to advocate to our federal representatives as they consider legislative action on this issue of great importance to our county and nation as a whole,” Carbajal said.

Adam added: “This issue is above our pay-grade, my concerns are that borders are secured and we avoid having unfunded mandates passed along to our county. It is my hope that this issue is finally dealt with at the national-level.”

Victor Tognazzini, representing the Farm Bureau, spoke to the massive labor shortages in the agricultural sector. Maricela Morales with CAUSE and a range of speakers also spoke about the impact of the broken immigration system on families in Santa Barbara County and the need for reform.

After deliberating on the item, the board voted 4-0-1 (with Supervisor Steve avagnino abstaining) to affirm the framework, to adopt the language in the NACo resolution locally and to communicate such action to federal decision makers. Carbajal made the motion, which was seconded by Adam.

— Jeremy Tittle is an executive staff assistant for Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 
