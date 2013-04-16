Victim Hospitalized After Stabbing in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are searching for two male suspects after a stabbing Monday night that left another man hospitalized with a wound to his leg.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of South Miller Street.

According to the investigation, the victim, a 19-year-old Hispanic man from Santa Maria whose name was not released, was walking southbound on South Miller Street when he was approached by two men in a compact sedan with chrome wheels.

The men began to punch and kick the victim, who was also stabbed once in the leg with an unknown object, according to Silva.

He said the suspects then fled the scene; no description of the men was provided. The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

