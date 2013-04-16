Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Victim Hospitalized After Stabbing in Santa Maria

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 16, 2013 | 11:06 a.m.

Santa Maria police are searching for two male suspects after a stabbing Monday night that left another man hospitalized with a wound to his leg.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of South Miller Street.

According to the investigation, the victim, a 19-year-old Hispanic man from Santa Maria whose name was not released, was walking southbound on South Miller Street when he was approached by two men in a compact sedan with chrome wheels.

The men began to punch and kick the victim, who was also stabbed once in the leg with an unknown object, according to Silva.

He said the suspects then fled the scene; no description of the men was provided. The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 