Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:01 pm

 
 
 
 

100 More Volunteers Needed for This Weekend’s Earth Day Festival

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Community Environmental Council | April 16, 2013 | 4:41 p.m.

The success of the Community Environmental Council’s Earth Day Festival heavily relies on hands-on support from hundreds of dedicated volunteers who help make the event happen.

The CEC is looking for 100 more volunteers for this weekend’s event, with a particular need for Sunday.

Three-hour shifts are available for festival build-out, load-in, exhibitor management and more. Volunteers may also assist with vendor check-in, greeting festival guests and conducting crowd counts, working in the Green Car Show area, and helping with the festival’s children’s activities. Help is also needed with stage management, parking and social media.

Event organizers are reaching out to high schools students seeking community service hours, corporate volunteer teams and individuals looking to support a good cause.

The CEC needs your help before and during the festival, especially Sunday. You can start helping today by sharing CEC’s Earth Day Festival with your friends on Facebook and Twitter.

The festival volunteer dates and times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for details on how you can help.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.

 
