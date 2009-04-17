Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:18 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Ameravant Offers Tips on How to Maximize Web Presence

Internet traffic strategies all part of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's B2B breakfast menu

By Valerie Kushnerov | April 17, 2009 | 1:26 a.m.

Ameravant Web Design, sponsor of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s April Business 2 Business Breakfast, shared tips on how businesses could maximize their presence on the Web. Ameravant founder Michael Kramer noted that of the 114 business attending the breakfast, approximately 80 percent said they were dissatisfied with the performance of their Web site to produce business.

He offered a number of guidelines to help businesses bring more traffic to their sites.

How do I attract more visitors to my Web site?

First, you need to understand the basic elements of good Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, and then modify the text on your site to meet the guidelines of search engines like Google. Most common text areas are:

» META Title. Displayed in the browser header bar, this is the text you see if you bookmark or save a Web page as a Favorite. Guidelines include starting with a geographic location such as “Santa Barbara;” adding vertical keywords such as “Santa Barbara Small Business;” and adding horizontal keywords such as “Santa Barbara Small Business Web Sites.”

» META Description. Use the same Meta Title but make a sentence out of it, including a period at the end. Example: “We build Santa Barbara Small Business Web Sites.” Not more than two brief sentences.

» META Keywords. These are not used by Google but are used by other search engines. Do not use the same word over and over, such as “Santa Barbara” multiple times. For example, don’t say “Santa Barbara Small Business, Santa Barbara Small Business Web Sites.” Not more than 25 words.

» Perma Link URLs. Try to put your keywords into the URL of the page. For some Web sites this will be impossible. You may need to upgrade the technology of your site to do this. For example, http://www.ameravant.com/Santa-Barbara-Small-Business-Web-Sites.

» “H1” Heading Tags: The body content of your page would optimally have large title text, containing the keywords for that page. For example “Santa Barbara Small Business Web Sites.”

» ALT Text: This is the text you see when you hover your mouse over an image. All images should have Alt text. Hover your mouse over the image and you will see the Alt text.

» Flash Web Sites: Stay away from all Flash Web sites. In general, Flash sites are not visible by search engines.

» Click here to check your Web site for current development standards. Enter your Web address and click the “Check” button. Fixing the errors is for programmers, not for site owners.

What is Search Engine Marketing “SEM”?

You can use SEM to drive traffic back to your Web site from outside your domain. To view how Google ranks each page of your site, you will need to install the Google Toolbar. Click here to download it, click “Install Google Toolbar 6” and follow the download and installation prompts.

The Easy Solution:

If you find it difficult to modify the text on your Web site to meet the Google guidelines, contact Ameravant for a free consultation. Ameravant offers business Web sites that start at $1,000, including a full content management system, allowing you to easily update all areas described above.

The Business 2 Business Breakfast is a monthly event of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Click here to register for the May 2 breakfast.

Valerie Kushnerov is operations director at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 