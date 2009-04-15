UCSB Alumni Weekend Offers Fun For Whole Family

Third Annual All Gaucho Reunion April 24-26 includes spectator and participant sports events, wine tasting, concert, an awards ceremony and more

UCSB will celebrate its Third Annual All Gaucho Reunion next weekend, April 24-26, and is inviting the Central Coast community to participate. The event-packed weekend will honor the Gaucho spirit and all those who contribute to the excellence of UCSB, including students, faculty, staff and the community.

Event highlights include Zach Gill in concert, the Gaucho Festival, Alumni Vintners Winetasting and the Gaucho Gallop.

All Gaucho Reunion events will include a festival, concerts, sports contests, group reunions and campus tours, including the Allosphere, a media immersive theater. Click here for more information or to register for All Gaucho Reunion events.

Join UCSB’s Adventure Program for a great introduction to kayaking from 9:15 a.m. to noon April 25 at Campus Point. The kayaking trip will visit some of the local kelp forests. Cost is $35.

The Gaucho Golf Classic, presented by Boone Graphics, will have a shotgun start at noon April 24 at Glen Annie Golf Course, 405 Glen Annie Road. The event will have men’s and women’s divisions, a corporate division and a fraternity/sorority division. There will be a 4 p.m. social hour and 6 p.m. dinner and awards event at the Frog Bar & Grill. Cost is $150 for UCSB alumni and friends, $140 for UCSB faculty and staff, and $120 for current UCSB students. Cost is $30 for dinner only. Partial proceeds of the events will go to the UCSB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

Click here for more information or to register for both the kayaking trip and the Gaucho Golf Classic by Monday.

Highlights of the reunion weekend include:

Gaucho Festival

11 a.m to 2 p.m. April 25, at Storke Plaza

The Decades Tents will make for a fun romp through time while live music and UCSB student group performances will make you wish you were back in school. Relive the college years by sampling foods from favorite eateries on Isla Vista Row. Children are welcome to the fun and interactive Kids Zone, with activities booths. Enjoy a cold brew in the Beer Garden, with beers from Hollister Brewing Company. This free event, with master of ceremonies Paula Lopez ‘88, will reconnect alumni with friends, the current happenings here at UCSB and the Gaucho Spirit.

Alumni Vintners Wine Tasting

4 to 6 p.m. April 25, at the Faculty Club

Come mingle with winemakers, UCSB alumni, students and community members while sampling quality wines by accomplished alumni vintners. Wineries offering samplings will include Alma Rosa Winery, Artiste Winery & Tasting Studio, Bugay Winery, Inman Family Wines, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Malk Family Vineyards and more. Cost is $20 general and $15 students. Participants must have ID available.

Zach Gill Concert

7:30 p.m. April 25, at Campbell Hall

UCSB graduate and member of the rock and jam band ALO, Zach Gill ‘97 brings his unique combination of multi-instrumental zest, vocals and brand of easy-going pop for the first time to Campbell Hall. Presented by Arts & Lecture and the UCSB Alumni Association. Cost is $20 general public and $12 UCSB students. Click here to buy tickets online, or call 805.893.3535.

Gaucho Gallop

8 to 11 a.m. April 25, at UCen Lagoon Lawn.

Come race alongside the pounding surf of the Pacific Ocean and past many UCSB landmarks during the second annual Gaucho Gallop. Celebrate a finish in true Gaucho style at the Finish Line Festival, with music, vendor booths, Woodstock’s Pizza, an awards ceremony and a raffle for fantastic prizes. Races include the Santa Barbara Running Co. 10K Race, The Walking Company 5K Fun Run/Walk, Dioji Dog Dash, Kids Dash and the Dioji Doggie Lounge. Click here for more information.

In addition to the above events during the reunion weekend, the UCSB Alumni Association will honor Deckers Outdoor Co. founder Doug Otto, ‘73, as a Distinguished Alumnus at the awards banquet.

Other Alumni Association honorees are:

» Graver Alumni Service Award — Harvey Schechter ’47

» Alumni Teaching Award — Apostolos Athanassakis

» Honorary Alumna — Judy Henley

» Honorary Alumnus — Duncan Mellichamp

» Special Recognition — Suzanne Mellichamp M.A.’70

The 2008 Alumni Association Awards Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 25, at Corwin Pavilion, UCSB University Center. A no-host reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person, $800 for a Reserved Blue Table and $1,000 for a Reserved Gold Table, which includes two bottles of wine and preferred seating. Each table seats eight. For reservations, contact Mary MacRae at 805.893.2957 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

In 1973, Otto ’73 began his business creating sandals while at UCSB. The success of his original Deckers flip-flops led to the acquisition of additional sportswear and everyday apparel products. He has expanded his business from a small sandal-producing operation to an international company with three successful footwear brands Teva, Simple Shoes and Ugg.

The Graver ALUMNI Service Award acknowledges demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to UCSB through involvement with association-related activities; Schechter, a longtime volunteer now in his 80s, shares what it means to be a Gaucho for Life with others as he attends every awards banquet, incoming student picnic, chancellor’s recruitment reception and regional event.

Henley has been instrumental in working to raise the university’s profile. Henley and her husband, Jeff, ‘66, have given their name to an endowed chair, the Mosher Alumni House boardroom, and the new gate gracing the campus’s east entrance. She will receive an Honorary Alumna Award.

Chemical engineering professor emeritus Duncan Mellichamp and wife Suzanne will be honored for their contributions to many areas within UCSB. Mellichamp, who served as a faculty member for 40 years, and Suzanne Mellichamp have established nine endowed chairs at UCSB, as well as served as models for other faculty who have made gifts to the campus. Suzanne Mellichamp will receive a Special Recognition award.

Classics professor Apostolos Athanassakis will receive the Alumni Teaching Award for his strong commitment to not only teaching, but to his students. He has an international reputation as a researcher and translator, with more than 100 publications to his name.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .