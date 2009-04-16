Vote-By-Mail Ballots Enroute to Voters

Special election will be held on May 19 across the state



Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland announced Thursday that more than 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots will be delivered to the Post Office on Monday for the Special Statewide Election.

The special election will be held on May 19 throughout the state of California. It was authorized by the State Legislature and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as a part of the state’s budget. Voters will vote on six ballot propositions.

Holland encourages voters to read the state pamphlet sent by the Secretary of State’s Office to learn more about the six ballot propositions and to vote and return the vote-by-mail ballot as soon as they have made their voting decisions. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Elections office or a polling place within Santa Barbara County by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 19.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot or to become a permanent vote-by-mail voter:

» mail the application on the back cover of your sample ballot;

» download an application at www.SBCVOTE.com;

» request an application by calling 800.SBC.VOTE.

Vote by mail applications must be received by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office by Tuesday, May 12.



