Dos Pueblos Robotics Team 1717 Engineers Quarterfinal Finish at World Championships

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Robotics Team 1717 made it to the quarterfinals in the FIRST Robotics World Championship on Saturday in Atlanta.

For the second consecutive year, the D’Penguineers were also awarded the prestigious Motorola Quality Award for the best-designed robot at the competition.

More than 340 teams from around the world began competing for the championship Thursday at the Georgia Dome. For the second time in four years, the robotics team from South Windsor (Conn.) High School won the overall title bestowed by the nonprofit FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), which was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest in science and technology.

Last year, Team 1717 was one victory away from reaching the tournament’s Final Four when the D’Penguineers were ousted by the eventual national champion. The team finished second in its division in 2008.

This year’s D’Penguineers are Sky Adams, Jenna Becker, Katherine Bonsell, Kimmie Boydston, Jack Brown, Alexis Chasney, Anina Cooter, Bryan Cyr, Anjali Daniels, Casey Donahue, Ellen Feldman, Matt Grace, Cliff Lekas, Oriane Matthys, Chris McAmis, Chris Peterson, Kevin Rohde, Ryan Rosenfeld, Da-Bin Ryu, Nicole Schauser, Eric Schuh, Jack Sharkey, Andy Silverstein, Rashi Singh, Sam Skopp, Nick Su, Hanna Vincent, Nicole Voyen, Helen Wang, Carly Wopat, Sam Wopat and Anjian Wu. Click here for biographies of the team members.

The D’Penguineers are sponsored by Raytheon, Mentor Corp., Valley Precision Products, Allergan Foundation, Las Cumbres Observatory Telescope Network, ATK Space, Enerpro Inc., Tecolote Research Inc., Lockheed-Martin, FLIR Systems, Afar Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Click here for more information on Team 1717 and the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy. Click here to make a donation to the building campaign.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.