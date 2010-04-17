Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Vornado Goes Out of Its Way to Keep Its Fans’ Loyalty

By Lisl Auf der Heide | April 17, 2010 | 11:44 p.m.

When we hear so much about faulty merchandise and bad service, it is most gratifying to find a company that really stands behind it products. I bought a Vornado room heater in 1991 and it stopped working a few years ago. It was such a good heater that I kept it, hoping someone might fix it some day.

A month ago a friend told me he had heard there had been a recall on one of the Vornado products, so I thought I would call the 800 number, although I had little hope they would want to do anything about a 19-year-old heater.

After I provided the information, the Vornado employee looked it up and said there was indeed a recall, e-mailed me the necessary forms and told me the company would cover shipping both ways and repair and return the heater, which they did. I now expect to be using the efficient little heater for another 19 years.

Lisl Auf der Heide
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 