Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:59 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk.com Santa Barbara Challenge

Amid Stormy Budget Seas, Mayor Helene Schneider Battles Ripple Effects, Too

Unforeseen consequences of state, county decisions are sometimes as challenging as Santa Barbara's expected shortcomings

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 18, 2011 | 2:30 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This is one in a series of articles on Noozhawk’s Santa Barbara Challenge, our public-engagement project on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget. Related links are below.]

When Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider ran her first city council race seven years ago, she sat through many of the 2003 budget hearings to brush up on some of the issues.

“It was a great City Government 101 course,” she said.

The biggest issue came up during a Parks & Recreation Department budget meeting, where raising ballroom dancing fees by a dollar was before the council.

                  Santa Barbara Challenge Survey  |  Complete Series Index  |

“There were 30 people in there saying ‘We won’t come on Friday nights if you pass this’,” recounted Schneider, sitting on the sofa in her City Hall office.

“I remember thinking, ‘OK, if this is what’s causing the issues, we’re doing OK as a city’,” she laughed.

Times have changed.

“Now we’re faced with weighing major issues, like browning out a fire station,” she told Noozhawk last year.

The city eventually closed its $9 million budget gap, in large part through negotiations with labor groups. Making sometimes painful cuts is the responsibility of the City Council. During the budget process, city staff present their recommendations for the coming year, and the seven-member council, of which Schneider represents one vote, can approve or deny with a majority vote.

And ever since she was sworn in as mayor in January 2010, Schneider has faced some tremendous budget challenges. Every expense is scrutinized. Even upgrading the city’s telephone system (which does represent a sizable sum) was under the microscope when Noozhawk spoke with her last year.

“People are saying, ‘Why in this budget year do you need to spend on this?’” she said. “It’s because we’ve waited so long to do it that the alternative is our phones may not work.”

Looking over the last couple of years, Schneider said that the city has employed a lot of “one-time fixes,” some of which “have been done over multiple years, that we can’t do forever.”

“There’s only so much maintenance deferral you can do before things start costing more money,” she said.

The constraints don’t just come from challenges at the municipal level. The state of California can — and does — borrow from its cities during times of “severe financial hardship” and doesn’t have a great record of paying back its debts.

Last year, Santa Barbara was forced to write a check for $6.8 million to the state, and will likely be dinged for another $1.4 million this year.

“That’s a new police station right there that we just gave to the state,” Schneider said.

It’s hard for most people to understand the effect that cuts in the state and county budgets will have on cities. Santa Barbara County alone is facing a $40 million shortfall, and when it inevitably cuts something like social services to deal with its deficit, Schnieder says, it always has a ripple effect.

“Fewer people getting general relief or health care means they’re on State Street panhandling, or more emergencies happen because the preventative stuff isn’t there anymore,” she said.

Schneider said she’s hearing that many other cities are having some of the same issues as Santa Barbara, but some are different, because they aren’t a “full-service” city.

Santa Barbara has an airport, a harbor, and runs its own water and wastewater districts, making the city budget more complex, as opposed to some cities that contract out or work with a special district. There are regulations on what funds can be used for what, and Schneider said that can sometimes lead to angst about why city leaders make the budget decisions they do.

“I think we’re very accessible with the things we do, but people have to know where to go,” she said.

In addition to the yearly challenges of breaking even, there are long-term policy issues the city must address, like the cost of public employee retirements. How much the city contributes to its employees’ retirements depends on state law, but also on what the labor groups can negotiate. A plunge in the stock market means the city will need to contribute even more to make up for the loss, and Schneider and city finance staff estimate that Santa Barbara could face a $4 million hit in the next two years.

“People are going to say, ‘Everything’s fine; what do you mean you’re still in a fiscal crisis?’” she said. “We’re trying to think long term and figure out what we can do to mitigate that cost.”

                  Santa Barbara Challenge Survey  |  Complete Series Index  |

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 