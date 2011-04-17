Santa Barbara League of Women Voters to Examine Health-Care Reform Law

Wednesday forum will focus on implementation of landmark legislation in California

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara on Wednesday will hold a community forum that will again focus on the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010.

The brown-bag lunch forum will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday int the Larry Crandell Room of the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The local chapter is continuing its League of Women Voters of the United States assignment to educate members and the public on the health-care reform legislation. Last September, the Santa Barbara league joined with the Santa Barbara County Children’s Health Initiative to co-sponsor a forum at Franklin Community Center that featured a start-up overview of the health-care measure called “What Health Reform Means to You.”

Health policy researchers Lucien Wulsin Jr. and Ashley Cohen of Insure the Uninsured Project have teamed up for a videotaped presentation with Herb Schultz, Region IX director of the Health and Human Services Department. The 90-minute video, including a question and answer session, is airing on Channel 17 this month.

Wulsin and Cohen will return for an update at Wednesday’s forum. Tara Dooley, CHISB co-sponsor, will provide new information on the impact of increased health access for children after health insurance enrollment.

Some refreshments will be provided at the forum. Parking is free.

Click here for more information about the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara. or call 805.965.2422.