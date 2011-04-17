South Coast Wind Advisory Issued for Late Afternoon Sunday

One day after gusty winds howled through Montecito and other parts of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, the National Weather Service issued another wind advisory for the area.

The latest wind advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.

The weather service said north to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop late Sunday afternoon, with gusts in excess of 40 mph likely. The strongest winds will below canyons and passes along the South Coast and authorities warned motorists to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The outer Santa Barbara Channel will continue to experience gale-force conditions, the weather service said. Northwest gusts to 40 knots are forecast.

Just before sundown Saturday, high winds began slamming Montecito. A 70-foot eucalyptus tree toppled at a home on Riven Rock Road, and streets were littered with tree limbs and palm fronds Sunday. At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the winds began to lift, and by 1 a.m. just a light breeze was blowing in the area under a full moon.

After a weekend of temperatures in the 70s, Monday’s forecast calls for a chance of drizzle and patchy fog before 11 a.m., before skies become partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week should see mostly clear conditions with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

