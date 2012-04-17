Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Bella Riviera Project Update Focus of Neighborhood Meeting

Cottage Health System will host Thursday's gathering, providing an overview for the next six months of construction

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | April 17, 2012 | 4:05 a.m.

Cottage Health System will hold a neighborhood meeting this Thursday evening to provide an update on the status of the Bella Riviera homes at the site of the former St. Francis Hospital.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Activity Room at the Villa Riviera Assisted Living Facility (access from Arrellaga Street entrance).

The discussion will focus on what has happened since the last neighborhood meeting in October and provide an overview of what is to be expected for the upcoming six months of construction.

Project contractor SL Residential is making concerted progress, and the first condominium phase is expected to open by May 30. This will be followed by two subsequent phases in August and November.

Currently, 50 homes (made up of 34 professional homes exclusively for Cottage Health System employees and 16 traditional homes available to the public) are in escrow. The anticipated completion date for Bella Riviera is Jan. 28, 2013.

Work in the public right-of-way is proceeding on surrounding streets. The most notable will be a phased improvement of California Street, between Grand and Micheltorena streets, which will begin later this summer. Work will be done in phases to minimize disruption to traffic flow.

The agenda for the meeting will include the following: a progress update by SL Residential on phasing of the project and work on California Street, and a summary on steps to reduce truck delivery impacts and status of the sound wall.

For those unable to attend, click here for online updates on construction activity.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

 

