Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:37 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Teams to Kick Off Cancer Society Relay For Life on Saturday

Supporters use their hearts and feet in battle against cancer

By Lindsey Lockshaw for the American Cancer Society | April 17, 2012 | 1:19 p.m.

In its 13th year, walkers will go around the clock in the battle against cancer during the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Barbara.

Teams of Santa Barbara residents will gather at Bishop Garcia Diego High School at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 21, for an overnight relay against cancer. Relay For Life is a family-oriented team event where participants walk relay-style around the track and take part in fun activities off the track. Teams can include coworkers, organization members, family and friends and have gathered donations prior to the event.

This year, there are many local entertainers coming out to support Relay For Life and perform on stage for the participants throughout the day. Activities are scheduled for youngsters and adults on the track to keep everyone active and excited all day long. Even if you can’t put together a team, come check out the event and support your local community by walking for an hour or so or participating in the team fundraisers around the track.

“We guarantee that you will be inspired to fight back against cancer long after the event is over because of the camaraderie and spirit created around the track,” Relay For Life manager Lindsey Lockshaw said. “This event is something that you don’t want to miss.”

“Relay For Life is a unique opportunity for our community to come together to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember those we’ve lost, and fight back against the disease,” said Jaime Espinosa, Relay For Life event chair.

Advocacy chair Lucille Ramirez added: “Many of the participants are cancer survivors (anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer), which serves as a reminder that our community is not immune to this disease and we can actually help our friends, families and neighbors that have been touched by cancer.”

Cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to come to the Survivor Breakfast at 9 a.m. and walk in the infamous Survivor Lap to start off the event at 10 a.m. Their strength and courage help the community celebrate the fact that we are making progress in the fight against cancer.

The public is also invited to attend the Luminaria Ceremony, which will take place after sundown, about 9 p.m. This ceremony honors the community’s cancer survivors and to remember those lost to the disease. Survivors will circle the track rimmed with glowing luminaria while the names of survivors and those lost to the disease are read aloud. Luminaria can be purchased for $10 on the day of the event or click here to order online.

Funds raised at Relay For Life will enable the American Cancer Society to support local services and resources for cancer patients and their families. Funds also support critical cancer research and community education programs designed to teach people how to reduce their risk of developing cancer.

Relay For Life events will be held in more than 450 communities throughout California, raising $30 million for the fight against cancer each year for the past several years. To locate a Relay For Life event and find out how you can get involved, click here or call 800.ACS.2345.

— Lindsey Lockshaw represents the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 