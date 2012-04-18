Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Chargers Take Down Pirates in Boys’ Tennis Matchup

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-2 heading into a league match Wednesday

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 18, 2012 | 1:48 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School boys’ tennis teams gave everything they had Tuesday, and the Chargers prevailed 16-2 — taking the same number in singles and doubles.

The opposing head coaches from both teams have been friends for more than a decade. The mutual respect and camaraderie were evident between the Chargers and Pirates.

Most of DP’s doubles teams do play singles, and on Tuesday, two of them got the opportunity to do so. After Sean Handley took his two sets quickly, he rested and alternate Noah Gluschankoff subbed for him. Caleb Franzen, new to the singles lineup this season, adjusted with each round and had two long sets, but swept his line. In line three, Greg Steigerwald, also new to singles this season, varied his shot-making, depending on his opponent, and swept his three sets, losing only one game.

In doubles, new team of Patrick Corpuz and Jake Roberts played efficiently and lost only four games in their sweep. Mason Casady punctuated his wins with two partners, Sam Boulanger and Ankush Khemani. In line three, Joshua Wang (aka Mr. Efficient) and his partner, Andrew Tufenkian, took two sets 6-0.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos (9-2) heads to San Marcos High School on Wednesday for its fourth league match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)
Caleb Franzen 3-0 (6-4, 6-4, 6-1)
Greg Steigerwald 3-0 (6-1, 6-0, 6-0)
Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Patrick Corpuz 3-0 (6-2, 6-1, 6-1)
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 2-0 (6-4, 6-1)
Joshua Wang/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Casady/Ankush Khemani 1-0
Eugene Cho/Richard Souleles 0-1

Santa Ynez Singles

Joe Herman 0-3
Nico Naretto 1-2
Ethan Barber 0-3

Santa Ynez Doubles

Clint Giolia/Russell Boehler 1-2
Colin and Kyle Schoen 0-3
Kevin Jackson/Paul Ramano 0-2
Tyson Montano/Gavin Foff 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 