Chargers Take Down Pirates in Boys’ Tennis Matchup

The Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School boys’ tennis teams gave everything they had Tuesday, and the Chargers prevailed 16-2 — taking the same number in singles and doubles.

The opposing head coaches from both teams have been friends for more than a decade. The mutual respect and camaraderie were evident between the Chargers and Pirates.

Most of DP’s doubles teams do play singles, and on Tuesday, two of them got the opportunity to do so. After Sean Handley took his two sets quickly, he rested and alternate Noah Gluschankoff subbed for him. Caleb Franzen, new to the singles lineup this season, adjusted with each round and had two long sets, but swept his line. In line three, Greg Steigerwald, also new to singles this season, varied his shot-making, depending on his opponent, and swept his three sets, losing only one game.

In doubles, new team of Patrick Corpuz and Jake Roberts played efficiently and lost only four games in their sweep. Mason Casady punctuated his wins with two partners, Sam Boulanger and Ankush Khemani. In line three, Joshua Wang (aka Mr. Efficient) and his partner, Andrew Tufenkian, took two sets 6-0.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos (9-2) heads to San Marcos High School on Wednesday for its fourth league match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)

Caleb Franzen 3-0 (6-4, 6-4, 6-1)

Greg Steigerwald 3-0 (6-1, 6-0, 6-0)

Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Patrick Corpuz 3-0 (6-2, 6-1, 6-1)

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 2-0 (6-4, 6-1)

Joshua Wang/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)

Casady/Ankush Khemani 1-0

Eugene Cho/Richard Souleles 0-1

Santa Ynez Singles

Joe Herman 0-3

Nico Naretto 1-2

Ethan Barber 0-3

Santa Ynez Doubles

Clint Giolia/Russell Boehler 1-2

Colin and Kyle Schoen 0-3

Kevin Jackson/Paul Ramano 0-2

Tyson Montano/Gavin Foff 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.