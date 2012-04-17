CrossFit Pacific Coast Encouraging Youths to Make the Grade

Students who bring in a recent report card with an A or 4 grade receive a free week of classes

The CrossFit craze is not limited to adults at CrossFit Pacific Coast, who have opened up the sport of fitness to Santa Barbara youth with their kids program.

The program is open to students ages 6 to 17, and classes are held from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

As a schoolteacher at Kellogg Elementary, CrossFit Kids Pacific Coast program director Christina Luciano has seen firsthand the diminished role that physical education plays in the lives of her students and feels that CrossFit can help fill the void. As an extra incentive to get involved, CrossFit Kids Pacific Coast is giving away a free week of classes to every Santa Barbara youth who brings in their most recent report card with an A or 4 grade.

CrossFit Kids Pacific Coast workouts consist of constantly varied, functional movements that deliver a broad and inclusive level of fitness that is scalable for any participant at any level. The movements included are designed to build bone density, increase balance, and create a positive attitude towards fitness.

In addition, coaches at CrossFit Pacific Coast teach kids the value of safe weight training techniques that will benefit their growing bodies, and encourage participants to spend 10 to 15 minutes at the end of each workout dedicated to their most challenging school work. Studies have shown that after exercise, certain hormones are released into the body that improves brain function, making post workout as an ideal time for studying.

— Christina Luciano is the program director of CrossFit Kids Pacific Coast.