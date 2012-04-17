Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Introduces Seoul-ful Ensemble

The 2011-12 International Series of the Community Arts Music Association will continue with a concert by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

The orchestra, making its Santa Barbara debut, will be conducted by Myung-whun Chung (last seen in town in 2010, conducting the Philharmonic Orchestra of Radio France), with Chinese sheng virtuoso Wu Wei as guest soloist. A highlight of the program will be the performance of a work by Seoul Philharmonic Composer-in-Residence Unsuk Chin, in which Wei’s extraordinary talents will come into play.

The program consists of “Five Children’s Pieces” from Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, Chin’s Šu (Concerto in One Movement for Chinese Sheng and Orchestra), Claude Debussy’s impressionistic war-horse