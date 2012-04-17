Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Introduces Seoul-ful Ensemble

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, with guest soloist Wu Wei, will make its Santa Barbara debut Wednesday at the Granada

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 17, 2012 | 11:41 a.m.

The 2011-12 International Series of the Community Arts Music Association will continue with a concert by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

The orchestra, making its Santa Barbara debut, will be conducted by Myung-whun Chung (last seen in town in 2010, conducting the Philharmonic Orchestra of Radio France), with Chinese sheng virtuoso Wu Wei as guest soloist. A highlight of the program will be the performance of a work by Seoul Philharmonic Composer-in-Residence Unsuk Chin, in which Wei’s extraordinary talents will come into play.

The program consists of “Five Children’s Pieces” from Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, Chin’s Šu (Concerto in One Movement for Chinese Sheng and Orchestra), Claude Debussy’s impressionistic war-horse

and Ravel’s “choreographic poem for orchestra,” La valse.

This program intrigues me. It, of course, reflects Chung’s recent seasons at the head of a French orchestra. But he has also deliberately chosen impressionistic French works, and scheduled them in such a way as to provide a musical frame for the Chin concerto. What I wonder is, does the concerto blend seamlessly with the Debussy and Ravel — or stand dramatically apart from them? We shall hear the answer Wednesday evening.

Then, too, La valse is a curious note to end on — brilliant in many ways, disturbing in a few. With this poem, written first, like Mother Goose, for solo piano, Ravel joins the “lost generation” of post-World War I Europe. He conceived the work before the war, as a tribute to Vienna, home of the waltz. By 1919, when the work was premiered, something had gone wrong — at first subtly, later catastrophically — with the city and its signature dance. Ravel protested that commentators were wrong to hear La valse as an allegory of German militarism or the end of civilization.

“I conceived this work as a kind of apotheosis of the Viennese waltz,” he said, “which is mingled in my own mind with the impression of a fantastic and fatal wild circling movement.” Nevertheless, Ravel had served on the Western Front, and La valse sounds more like Gustav Mahler than like La Mer.

Tickets to the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra concert are available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 