SBPD Officer Aaron Tudor Honored for DUI Enforcement Efforts

MADD and Avoid the 12 recognize 39 deputies/officers at a DUI training seminar

Last Wednesday, 39 sheriff’s deputies and police officers were honored at a DUI training seminar in Buellton.

The event was sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and AVOID the 12, Santa Barbara County’s multijurisdictional DUI task force.

Those 39 officers honored were responsible for 1,517 DUI arrests in Santa Barbara County last year.

The California Office of Traffic Safety and AVOID the 12 also recognized six officers/deputies for their dedication and outstanding productivity around DUI enforcement. They were:

» Officer Aaron Tudor, Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Isaac Clocherty, California Highway Patrol

» Officer David Logan, Santa Maria Police Department

» Officer Eric Andreason, Lompoc Police Department

» Officer Israel Reyes, Guadalupe Police Department

» Deputy Brett White, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

Tudor, who is assigned to a full-time DUI patrol for the Santa Barbara Police Department, arrested 223 suspected DUI drivers in 2011.

Santa Barbara CHP Officers Clocherty and Geraurd were responsible for a combined 203 DUI arrests in 2011.

“These highly skilled and dedicated law enforcement officers prevented untold numbers of DUI crashes, injuries and deaths,” Silas Miers of MADD said. “Everyone who lives or travels in Santa Barbara County should be grateful for their efforts.”

AVOID the 12 will be out in force for the long Memorial Day weekend, May 25-28, looking for impaired drivers on roadways.

Click here for statewide and local Avoid DUI Task Force campaign enforcement schedules and daily DUI arrest/fatal statistics. The program is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety who reminds everyone to please report drunken drivers — call 9-1-1.

— Sgt. Kevin Huddle represents the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.