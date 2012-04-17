Monday, June 11 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

SBPD Officer Aaron Tudor Honored for DUI Enforcement Efforts

MADD and Avoid the 12 recognize 39 deputies/officers at a DUI training seminar

By Sgt. Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department | April 17, 2012 | 8:53 p.m.

Last Wednesday, 39 sheriff’s deputies and police officers were honored at a DUI training seminar in Buellton.

The event was sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and AVOID the 12, Santa Barbara County’s multijurisdictional DUI task force.

Those 39 officers honored were responsible for 1,517 DUI arrests in Santa Barbara County last year.

The California Office of Traffic Safety and AVOID the 12 also recognized six officers/deputies for their dedication and outstanding productivity around DUI enforcement. They were:

» Officer Aaron Tudor, Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Isaac Clocherty, California Highway Patrol

» Officer David Logan, Santa Maria Police Department

» Officer Eric Andreason, Lompoc Police Department

» Officer Israel Reyes, Guadalupe Police Department

» Deputy Brett White, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

Tudor, who is assigned to a full-time DUI patrol for the Santa Barbara Police Department, arrested 223 suspected DUI drivers in 2011.

Santa Barbara CHP Officers Clocherty and Geraurd were responsible for a combined 203 DUI arrests in 2011.

“These highly skilled and dedicated law enforcement officers prevented untold numbers of DUI crashes, injuries and deaths,” Silas Miers of MADD said. “Everyone who lives or travels in Santa Barbara County should be grateful for their efforts.”

AVOID the 12 will be out in force for the long Memorial Day weekend, May 25-28, looking for impaired drivers on roadways.

Click here for statewide and local Avoid DUI Task Force campaign enforcement schedules and daily DUI arrest/fatal statistics. The program is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety who reminds everyone to please report drunken drivers — call 9-1-1.

— Sgt. Kevin Huddle represents the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 