Police Identify Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with Stabbings at Mesa Party

The name of a fourth suspect in a fight that sent two men to the hospital is expected to be released soon

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 17, 2012

Santa Barbara police have identified three of the four suspects arrested in connection to stabbings at a Mesa party that sent two men to the hospital Friday night as Eddie Jonathan Mesa Jr. and Sean Michael Crane, both 23, and Michael Joseph Hardy, 22.

The fourth man, also described as a man in his 20s, has not been identified yet.

The other three are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on charges related to a fight after a party that left two men injured with stab wounds, one with life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were at a party at 1037 Del Mar Ave. and got into an argument with several other men that led to a fight, during which both were stabbed multiple times, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said the 40-year-old man with serious injuries remained at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Crane was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged use of a deadly weapon, Hardy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, special allegation of causing great bodily injury and a parole violation, and Mesa was arrested on suspicion of accessory for attempted murder, Harwood said.

Mesa is a U.S. Marine who recently returned home after his first seven-month tour in Afghanistan. He and Crane both graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 2006, according to school district records.

Harwood said the fourth suspect is likely to be identified later Tuesday. Detectives are trying to contact everyone from Friday’s party — which could be as many as 130 people — and releasing photographs and identifies of the suspects makes it more difficult to do photograph line-ups and witness interviews, he said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Charles Katsapis at 805.897.2335.

