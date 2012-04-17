Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Offers Admission to 23,875 Freshmen for Fall

Nearly 55,000 high school seniors apply, the largest pool in the university's history

By UCSB | April 17, 2012 | 1:37 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara has offered a place in its fall 2012 entering class to a total of 23,875 high school seniors.

The prospective UCSB freshmen were selected from a total of 54,831 freshman applicants –– the largest applicant pool in UCSB history. The campus expects its fall 2012 entering freshman class to number about 4,400.

Both the academic qualifications and the diversity of the applicant class accepted by UCSB continue to be at very high levels:

» The average high school grade point average of applicants admitted is 4.07.

» The average total score achieved by applicants admitted by UCSB on the required SATR Test is 1923 out of a possible 2400.

» Of all applicants admitted, 23.6 percent identify themselves as members of a racial or ethnic minority group. (Individual applicants to UC are not identified to the campuses by race or ethnicity until after admission decisions are made.)

