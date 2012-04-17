Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scores Statewide Best Practice Awards for Sustainability

University wins top honors in categories of Student Sustainability Program, Sustainable Foodservice and Sustainability Innovations

By UCSB | April 17, 2012 | 10:11 a.m.

Continuing its tradition of setting the bar for sustainability, UC Santa Barbara has received three Best Practice Awards in the annual Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Awards competition sponsored by the California Higher Education Sustainability Conference.

UCSB tied with UC Berkeley for most awards in the 2012 contest that typically lauds one UC and one CSU campus in each category.

UCSB won top honors in three categories: Student Sustainability Program, for the Plastics Pollution Coalition; Sustainable Foodservice, for Root 217 Café at the University Center; and Sustainability Innovations, for the South Coast Sustainability Summit.

“Earth is finite, and while sustainability is a global concern, all efforts at preserving resources for future generations ultimately start at home,” said Bruce Tiffney, dean of the College of Creative Studies and co-chair of the Chancellor’s Sustainability Committee. “These awards are a well-deserved testament to the ongoing efforts of students, faculty and staff, often working with members of the public, to make our campus and community a model for local and cooperative innovation.”

