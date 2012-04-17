UCSB Professor Elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Edward Kramer brings to 29 the number of UCSB faculty who belong to the academy

Edward Kramer, professor of materials and chemical engineering at UC Santa Barbara, has been elected a fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

His selection brings to 29 the number of UCSB faculty who belong to the academy.

The academy is an independent policy research center that conducts interdisciplinary studies of complex and emerging problems. Members of the 132-year-old organization hail from a broad spectrum of disciplines, allowing the academy to conduct a wide range of interdisciplinary studies in public policy research.

Membership includes more than 250 Nobel Laureates and 60 Pulitzer Prize winners. The academy’s research focuses on science and technology policy, global security, social policy and American institutions, the humanities and education.

“I am delighted to congratulate professor Edward Kramer on his election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and I know that our campus and community join me in applauding our colleague’s achievement,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Dr. Kramer is widely renowned for his pioneering work to advance understanding of the fundamentals that control the structure, properties and processing of block copolymers. Election to the academy is a prestigious and meaningful affirmation from our peers of the extraordinary contributions that professor Kramer has made to advancing the frontiers of research and serving our society.”