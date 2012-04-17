Investigators Say Victim of Apartment Fire Was Smoking While Using Oxygen

The resident suffers serious burns and eight others are displaced after three units at Goleta complex sustain smoke and heat damage

A woman suffered smoke inhalation and first-degree burns in a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex at 7620 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 9 a.m., with crews arriving to smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the first floor and spreading to the unit above it.

Capt. David Sadecki said the injured resident lived in the first-floor apartment and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for initial treatment, then to a burn center with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Sadecki said in a news release issued Wednesday morning that investigators determined the cause of the fire to be directly related to the resident smoking while using oxygen.

Sadecki said the first-floor apartment sustained extensive fire and smoke damage, the unit above it sustained heat and smoke damage, and a third apartment sustained smoke damage.

Eight residents of the complex were displaced as a result of the fire, and the local chapter of the American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

