Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Ayers Automotive Goes Green, Dedicates Location to Hybrid Repairs

By Mike McElhaney for Ayers Automotive Repairs | April 17, 2013 | 3:58 p.m.

Santa Barbara boasts some of the most unique landscapes in the world, and with this beauty comes a responsibility to preserve it — a responsibility that Ayers Automotive Repairs does not take lightly.

That’s why Ayers Automotive Repairs is proud to be one of the first businesses to complete the necessary steps to be certified as a Santa Barbara County Green Business.

The Green Business Program recognizes local companies that have gone beyond required measures to serve as models for sustainable business. This means promoting environmental ethics and making a commitment to the community.

Twenty-one businesses in Santa Barbara have completed the certification program, only two of which are in the automotive industry. In addition to this honor, Ayers Automotive Repairs is happy to announce it will be dedicating its location at 220 Anacapa St. to hybrid and diesel repairs and services.

There is a common misconception that hybrid vehicles do not need the same kind of regular maintenance that traditional gas-engine cars require. In hybrid vehicles, the electric engine takes much of the load off the gas engine, meaning oil changes are not required at the same intervals as a regular vehicle. That being said, hybrid vehicles have the components of a regular gas engine, and just like a conventional vehicle, require regular maintenance by expert technicians. Neglecting to keep up with a hybrid’s routine maintenance can result in a decrease in those valuable miles per gallon, and in some cases major breakdowns.

Ayers Repairs technicians are hybrid specialists certified by the Auto Careers Development Center, an automotive training company that specializes in hybrid and electric vehicle training for the aftermarket. They feel so strongly about the need for proper hybrid technician training that they plan to host master-training classes for hybrid technicians from around the country through Blue Sky Training.

“We love Santa Barbara and want to do anything we can to keep it beautiful,” Ayers Automotive Repairs owner Nikki Ayers said. “Being a green business and focusing on hybrid vehicles are two very important ways that we can. As hybrids become more popular, we hope that we can establish ourselves as the leaders in this community when it comes to hybrid repair and green businesses.”

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing Ayers Automotive Repairs.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 