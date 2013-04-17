Ayers Automotive Goes Green, Dedicates Location to Hybrid Repairs

Santa Barbara boasts some of the most unique landscapes in the world, and with this beauty comes a responsibility to preserve it — a responsibility that Ayers Automotive Repairs does not take lightly.

That’s why Ayers Automotive Repairs is proud to be one of the first businesses to complete the necessary steps to be certified as a Santa Barbara County Green Business.

The Green Business Program recognizes local companies that have gone beyond required measures to serve as models for sustainable business. This means promoting environmental ethics and making a commitment to the community.

Twenty-one businesses in Santa Barbara have completed the certification program, only two of which are in the automotive industry. In addition to this honor, Ayers Automotive Repairs is happy to announce it will be dedicating its location at 220 Anacapa St. to hybrid and diesel repairs and services.

There is a common misconception that hybrid vehicles do not need the same kind of regular maintenance that traditional gas-engine cars require. In hybrid vehicles, the electric engine takes much of the load off the gas engine, meaning oil changes are not required at the same intervals as a regular vehicle. That being said, hybrid vehicles have the components of a regular gas engine, and just like a conventional vehicle, require regular maintenance by expert technicians. Neglecting to keep up with a hybrid’s routine maintenance can result in a decrease in those valuable miles per gallon, and in some cases major breakdowns.

Ayers Repairs technicians are hybrid specialists certified by the Auto Careers Development Center, an automotive training company that specializes in hybrid and electric vehicle training for the aftermarket. They feel so strongly about the need for proper hybrid technician training that they plan to host master-training classes for hybrid technicians from around the country through Blue Sky Training.

“We love Santa Barbara and want to do anything we can to keep it beautiful,” Ayers Automotive Repairs owner Nikki Ayers said. “Being a green business and focusing on hybrid vehicles are two very important ways that we can. As hybrids become more popular, we hope that we can establish ourselves as the leaders in this community when it comes to hybrid repair and green businesses.”

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing Ayers Automotive Repairs.