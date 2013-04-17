Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Association for Women in Communications to Host ‘Image, Success and Self-Confidence’ Presentation

By Cynthia Stewart for Antioch University Santa Barbara | April 17, 2013 | 1:16 p.m.

The Association for Women in Communications-Santa Barbara Chapter will sponsor a special presentation by professional image consultant Valerie Burns and jewelry consultant Calla Gold, titled “Image, Success and Self-Confidence.”

Valerie Burns
Valerie Burns

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 in Community Hall at Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St.

The event is free to members and $20 for nonmembers of AWC.

Studies show that by creating an appropriate polished appearance, people can dramatically increase their business success by projecting poise and feeling confident. And we can all use a little help and objective advice to fine-tune our image.

Burns is a leading image consultant whose vision and creativity produce transformations that drive personal and business success. Her keen style sense and sharp attention to detail, along with business savvy and excellent communication skills, make her a sought-after corporate image coach and speaker.

Gold helps her clients select jewelry that fits their distinct lifestyle, career, face and body shapes. If you would like some specific tips from Burns and Gold, come dressed as you would for a speaking engagement or client meeting and they will give you feedback and suggestions. Come learn how magical things happen when color, function, balance and style come together!

Burns provides a range of consulting services to help her clients develop a customized professional style, regardless of age, shape or occupation. Her mission and greatest gratification is to inspire transformation, encourage empowerment and create delight.

Burns’ distinctive approach comes from a combination of her design training and professional experience. Drawing on her degree in fashion merchandising and interior design and a background in sales and management, she has been a style authority for more than 20 years.

Calla Gold
Calla Gold

She has served as a freelance wardrobe stylist in Hollywood to top celebrity clients and provided wardrobe consulting for numerous high-end retail establishments, individuals, organizations and companies.

Gold has been a “Jeweler without Walls” since 1983, specializing in custom design, wedding rings, jewelry restoration and repurposing. Her success as a jewelry consultant is based on her belief that there is a jewelry designer in everyone, as long as they have an expert to educate them and show them style ideas.

Gold speaks at events on jewelry education topics such as “Discover your best look” and also speaks to business groups as an expert in sales, business and marketing. Gold is also a proud participant in cyberspace. She took her “Jewelry without Walls” gems of web wisdom to the social web two years ago to boost her business. Now her friends call her a “weblebrity” due to growing her business page on Facebook to more than 1,100 fans and having a celebrated e-book (The Language of Jewelry Design) and blog.

Click here for more information about the event or to reserve your seat.

— Cynthia Stewart is an academic and administrative projects manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
