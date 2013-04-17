Hip Brazil Bringing Beautiful ‘Creatures’ to Summer Solstice Celebration

You see the group dancing up State Street every year: a beautiful mass of dazzling sequins and feathers sweeping up a sunlit street. Hypnotic Brazilian beats created by a large group of drummers follow, filling the air with magic.

It’s a crowd favorite that has become a Santa Barbara institution like Solstice itself.

Award-winning dancer and choreographer Vanessa Isaac, with the help of guest artist Nadra Ehrman, will bring her interpretation of this year’s theme “Creatures” to the parade in true Hip Brazil style — joyful and passionate, with a multitude of mesmerizing moves, colorful costumes and relentless rhythms.

Seasoned and beginning dancers and drummers alike will once again come together in one of the best community events the year has to offer.

Dancers and non-dancers alike are encouraged to join, as many of Hip Brazil’s dancers were inspired to join by first seeing this performance from the sidelines. All will attest it’s an experience like none other.

Rehearsals for the Hip Brazil Summer Solstice Group will start Wednesday, May 1 — the deadline for participants to join.

Rehearsals will then be held every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Adderley School, 316A State St., until the parade date, plus Saturday, June 15. These rehearsals are mandatory in order to make this performance a success.

Anyone who loves dance and creating community is welcome to join.

Click here for more information, and click here to connect with Hip Brazil on Facebook.

— May O’Mahoney is the communications director for Hip Brazil.