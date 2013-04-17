Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Large Crowd Expected for Saturday’s Santa Barbara Business Expo

By Santa Barbara Business Expo | April 17, 2013 | 2:35 p.m.

Some 200 people are expected to attend the first Santa Barbara Business Expo, sponsored by the Women’s Community Business Network, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Hotel & Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Organizers plan to make it an annual event, to develop continuity along with the launch of an online Business and Services Directory.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Vendors will display products and services they feel will be of interest to the business community of the area.

The expo will feature prominent area business people who will share their experiences and offer business tips and tactics. The expo will include dozens of displays, booths, hand-outs, samples, and information on a variety of organizations with business-oriented products and services.

Expo speakers, including entrepreneur Patty DeDominic and web guru Lorrie Thomas Ross, will focus on the importance of networking in business; why your business must grow to survive; how to use social media for your business; funding your business; printing and advertising in 2013; and how Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, can affect business.

Click here for more information about the expo.

