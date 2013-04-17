Rotary Club of Goleta Scholarship Fund Receives $5,000 from Bank of Santa Barbara

The Rotary Club of Goleta has received a $5,000 donation from The Bank of Santa Barbara for the Scholarship Foundation Fund.

Andrew Chung represented The Bank of Santa Barbara and personally carried the check for $5,000, and handed it over to club President Paul Clayton.

The Rotary Club of Goleta donates thousands of dollars each year to local high school students who have applied for SBCC and UCSB. Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta work throughout the year on fundraising projects to help students achieve their dream of attending college who otherwise could not afford the cost of tuition and books.

Three cheers for The Bank of Santa Barbara for its generous contribution of $5,000 to the Scholarship Foundation.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary International and meet men and women actively concerned and promoting the well being of our community and the world, we invite you to attend one of our bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

For more information, email Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.