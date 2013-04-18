Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Rural Orcutt Campus Launches ‘School Watch’ in Response to Vandalism

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 18, 2013 | 12:28 a.m.

Parents and neighbors are keeping extra eyes on a rural campus in the Orcutt Union School District as part of a new program to quell vandalism.

Olga Reed Elementary in Los Alamos recently launched a “School Watch” program after dealing with a few bouts of vandalism and graffiti on the small campus about 17 miles southeast of Orcutt.

The program is very similar to a local neighborhood watch, according to Joe Dana, principal at Olga Reed and director of the district’s charter programs.

Volunteer parents and nearby neighbors are walking the often-visited campus — adjacent to Los Alamos Park — after hours and on the weekends looking for anything amiss.

“The Los Alamos community is used to being on campus after hours,” Dana said. “That’s all great. Every school has kind of a park-like function.

“If they happen to see anything inappropriate, they are told they need to call the county Sheriff’s Department. Their job is just to keep an eye on the campus.”

Dana said “School Watch” is a safety precaution Orcutt schools have used in the past, such as when he was a principal at Ralph Dunlap Elementary.

Volunteers are not supposed to intervene during in-progress situations in any way, he added.

Parent members of Olga Reed’s school site council came up with the idea after seeing an increase in graffiti, although Dana did not talk about specific incidents.

Three volunteers have signed up so far, and anyone else interested can contact Dana at 805.344.2401 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

“It’s three more (people) than we had a few months ago,” Dana said. “The idea that you have people keeping an eye on your campus is just common sense.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 