Santa Barbara District Students Shine at California State Science Fair

The 62nd annual California State Science Fair took place April 15-16, and the results have been posted.

This year, 1,036 participants were expected from 413 schools across the state. Depending on grade, students were placed in the junior or senior divisions.

More than 20 county science fair winners from the Santa Barbara Unified School District were eligible to participate at the state level. The following students received awards in their category at the state science fair:

Alternative Energy — Junior Division

First Place: Zoe Reifel, grade 8

“Solar Tracking Robot”

Advisor: Stanley Reifel

School: La Colina Junior High School

Applied Mechanics and Structures — Junior Division

Fourth Place: Ken Ruth, grade 8

“A Better Way to Prevent Concussions: The Addition of Non-Newtonian Fluids to Helmet Padding”

Advisor: Dr. Nathan Pfaff

School: Goleta Valley Junior High School

Applied Mechanics and Structures — Junior Division

Honorable Mention: Kenyon Prater, grade 8

“Is it Possible to Construct a Vacuum Airship?”

Advisor: Kim Miller

School: Goleta Valley Junior High School

Biochemistry/Molecular Biology — Junior Division

Honorable Mention: Eveline Mayner, grade 8

“Take a Bite out of the Myth: The Vitamin C Content of Genetically Engineered vs. Organic Papayas”

Advisor: Dr. Dennis Gonsalves

School: La Colina Junior High School

Cognitive Science — Junior Division

Fourth Place: Shaoni White, grade 8

“The Relative Effectiveness of Three Memory Techniques”

Advisor: Brad Penkala

School: Goleta Valley Junior High School

Earth and Planetary Science — Junior Division

Second Place: Rose Hillebrandt, grade 8

“The Golden Spiral in Hurricanes: Does It Predict Severity”

Advisor: Kim Miller

School: Goleta Valley Junior High School

Microbiology (General) — Junior Division

Honorable Mention: Amanda Hayes, grade 8

“Denaturation: E. coli’s Enemy”

Advisor: Dr. Steve Julio

School: La Colina Junior High School

Physics and Astronomy — Junior Division

Honorable Mention: Sam Scherz and Nathan Stull, grade 8

“Tesla’s Egg of Columbus”

Advisor: Paul Scherz

School: La Colina Junior High School

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.