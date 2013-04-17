Santa Barbara District Students Shine at California State Science Fair

The 62nd annual California State Science Fair took place April 15-16, and the results have been posted.
This year, 1,036 participants were expected from 413 schools across the state. Depending on grade, students were placed in the junior or senior divisions.
More than 20 county science fair winners from the Santa Barbara Unified School District were eligible to participate at the state level. The following students received awards in their category at the state science fair:
Alternative Energy — Junior Division
First Place: Zoe Reifel, grade 8
“Solar Tracking Robot”
Advisor: Stanley Reifel
School: La Colina Junior High School
Applied Mechanics and Structures — Junior Division
Fourth Place: Ken Ruth, grade 8
“A Better Way to Prevent Concussions: The Addition of Non-Newtonian Fluids to Helmet Padding”
Advisor: Dr. Nathan Pfaff
School: Goleta Valley Junior High School
Applied Mechanics and Structures — Junior Division
Honorable Mention: Kenyon Prater, grade 8
“Is it Possible to Construct a Vacuum Airship?”
Advisor: Kim Miller
School: Goleta Valley Junior High School
Biochemistry/Molecular Biology — Junior Division
Honorable Mention: Eveline Mayner, grade 8
“Take a Bite out of the Myth: The Vitamin C Content of Genetically Engineered vs. Organic Papayas”
Advisor: Dr. Dennis Gonsalves
School: La Colina Junior High School
Cognitive Science — Junior Division
Fourth Place: Shaoni White, grade 8
“The Relative Effectiveness of Three Memory Techniques”
Advisor: Brad Penkala
School: Goleta Valley Junior High School
Earth and Planetary Science — Junior Division
Second Place: Rose Hillebrandt, grade 8
“The Golden Spiral in Hurricanes: Does It Predict Severity”
Advisor: Kim Miller
School: Goleta Valley Junior High School
Microbiology (General) — Junior Division
Honorable Mention: Amanda Hayes, grade 8
“Denaturation: E. coli’s Enemy”
Advisor: Dr. Steve Julio
School: La Colina Junior High School
Physics and Astronomy — Junior Division
Honorable Mention: Sam Scherz and Nathan Stull, grade 8
“Tesla’s Egg of Columbus”
Advisor: Paul Scherz
School: La Colina Junior High School
