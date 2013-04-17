Santa Barbara Junior High Students Get Firsthand Experience in Production of Computer Chips

Fifteen eighth-grade students from Santa Barbara Junior High School recently attended a Saturday NINN (National Nanotechnology Infrastructure Network) Chip Camp at UC Santa Barbara with science teacher Marilyn Garza.

The students learned about uses of nanotechnology and the basics of computer chip processing before entering a clean room and completing a metal wet etch process themselves.

Each student processed their silicon wafers with a photolithography and an etch step. They were then able to measure the resistance of their resulting metal lines and report their results to the rest of the group.

“This unique experience allowed the students to practice their laboratory skills, learn about and operate tools needed to complete complex processes, and it inspired the students with a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)-related careers,” Garza said.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.