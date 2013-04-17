Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Awards Scholarships to High School Seniors

Annually, the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite awards scholarships to graduating seniors in its covered area.
The gentlemen listed above the award winners are those who are on the committee that ranks all candidates and is the local school district contact.
David Chesebro, 32°
» Savannah McCarthy of Santa Margarita, Atascadero High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Morgan Tompkins of Atascadero, Atascadero High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
Ill. Harlan L. “Bud” Gurney, 33°
» Dylan Wilder of Lompoc, Cabrillo High School, William M. Bryant Memorial Scholarship
» Alex Wilder of Lompoc, Cabrillo High School, William M. Bryant Memorial Scholarship
Scott Wenz, 32° KCCH
» Justin Hayes of Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos High School, Carneck Family Memorial Scholarship
Ill. J.C. Knapp, 33°
» Matthew Willis of Lompoc, Lompoc High School, Lompoc Lodge No. 262 Scholarship
Douglas Engberg, 32° KCCH
» Taylor Williams of Morro Bay, Morro Bay High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Andrew Jess of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Samantha Jess of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Emma Phillips of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
Robert Alexander, 32°
» Ryan Howard of Buellton, Santa Ynez High School, Pierre P. Claeyssens, 33° Award for Outstanding Achievement
» Dawson Kelly of Solvang, Santa Ynez High School, Santa Ynez Memorial Scholarship
» Thomas Huddle of Buellton, Santa Ynez High School, Santa Ynez Memorial Scholarship
— Scott Wenz represents the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite.