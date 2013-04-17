Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Awards Scholarships to High School Seniors

By Scott Wenz for the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite | April 17, 2013 | 2:17 p.m.

Annually, the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite awards scholarships to graduating seniors in its covered area.

The gentlemen listed above the award winners are those who are on the committee that ranks all candidates and is the local school district contact.

David Chesebro, 32°

» Savannah McCarthy of Santa Margarita, Atascadero High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Morgan Tompkins of Atascadero, Atascadero High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship

Ill. Harlan L. “Bud” Gurney, 33°

» Dylan Wilder of Lompoc, Cabrillo High School, William M. Bryant Memorial Scholarship
» Alex Wilder of Lompoc, Cabrillo High School, William M. Bryant Memorial Scholarship

Scott Wenz, 32° KCCH

» Justin Hayes of Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos High School, Carneck Family Memorial Scholarship

Ill. J.C. Knapp, 33°

» Matthew Willis of Lompoc, Lompoc High School, Lompoc Lodge No. 262 Scholarship

Douglas Engberg, 32° KCCH

» Taylor Williams of Morro Bay, Morro Bay High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Andrew Jess of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Samantha Jess of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship
» Emma Phillips of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School, Santa Barbara Scottish Rite Scholarship

Robert Alexander, 32°

» Ryan Howard of Buellton, Santa Ynez High School, Pierre P. Claeyssens, 33° Award for Outstanding Achievement
» Dawson Kelly of Solvang, Santa Ynez High School, Santa Ynez Memorial Scholarship
» Thomas Huddle of Buellton, Santa Ynez High School, Santa Ynez Memorial Scholarship

— Scott Wenz represents the Santa Barbara Scottish Rite.

