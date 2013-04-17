Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Star Jasmine Music Foundation Honors Supporter Jonathan Winters

By Luke Archer for the Star Jasmine Music Foundation | April 17, 2013 | 4:39 p.m.

During his life, Jonathan Winters was an iconic American comedian, actor, author and artist He was a regular on Hee Haw, Mork & Mindy, The Tonight Show and many others. He was even the voice of Papa Smurf!

Jonathan Winters
Jonathan Winters

Robin Williams calls him his mentor. Comedy Central ranks him as the 18th best comic of all time. His accolades are vast — 11 Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award for the Best Spoken Comedy Album.

But did you know that Winters also had a passion for a local youth music nonprofit?

“In 1990, I met Jonathan Winters and invited him over for dinner,” Star Jasmine Music Foundation Executive Director Nancy Earle said. “He wanted two desserts, but his wife said, ‘Only one!’ Of course, he had me sneak him another piece. He was witty and funny with every breath.” 

Over dinner, Earle told Winters about a CD they were producing to raise money for music outreach and to gift instruments to those in need.

“After dinner Jonathan pulled out a piece of stationary and penned an incredible endorsement letter for the Star Jasmine Foundation,” sh said. “The icing on the cake was that he also accepted the position as honorary chairman of the foundation.”

With Winters’ help, the Star Jasmine Music Foundation produced a great album featuring Van Morrison, Ginger Baker, Kenny Logins, Dave Mason and Jackson Browne, to name just a few.

“While we mourn the death of Jonathan Winters, we celebrate the laughter he brought to the world and the goodwill he brought to our organization,” said Luke Archer, board member of the Star Jasmine Music Foundation. “Jonathan’s support allowed us to produce the Star Jasmine CD; 100 percent of the revenues from CD sales go to funding for our youth music program JAMS.”

JAMS is a volunteer-run music school at 631½ N. Milpas St. that gifts instruments and lessons to at-risk youths in the Santa Barbara area.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Winters, and we would like to recognize his extraordinary generosity and kindness,” Archer said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Winters’ endorsement letter and the Star Jasmine CD are available online by clicking here.

— Luke Archer is a board member for the Star Jasmine Music Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 