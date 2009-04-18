Brandon School Students See Poetry in Ocean

An all-school project with a deeper message gets creative with a lesson plan for environmental expression

Students at Brandon School, 195 Brandon Drive, have been learning about ocean conservation all year long in a school-wide program called Families. Each Family includes six or seven students, with each grade level represented. Families is a great way to provide leadership opportunities for the fifth- and sixth-graders. They are encouraged to take on an “elder” role when working with the members of their Family.

This year Families focused on ways that the students can help keep our ocean clean. Santa Barbara is so unique because we have 4,000-foot mountains and then, within five miles, you are at the beach. Our watershed has little time to cleanse itself before the water gets to the ocean. It is so important for us to make sure trash doesn’t make its way to the ocean. After several lessons of learning how plastic harms the ocean environment, as well as participating in school-wide trash cleanups, the students were asked to put what they learned into writing. Here is what they wrote:

Ocean Pollution is Not a Solution

By Benjamin Au, Don Au, Riva Brody and Victoria Chang

Ocean creatures are being harmed,

We’ll tell you about it, but you might be alarmed.

Trash and oil go in the storm drain,

Prevent littering when it’s starting to rain.

When we leave the trash all on the beach,

It gets to a point where creatures can reach.

Don’t be hard-hearted and seem not to care,

If we all clean up, everything will be fair.

Clean Ocean

A Free Verse Poem

By Jesus Coronado and Diana Jimenez

Swim

The beach is fun.

Lots of sea animals

Like fish

That you can catch and eat.

Starfish

Building houses out of sand

Water so cold

Big waves

Jumping waves

Ride the waves

Seaweed tangles our feet.

Trash

Not clean, gross, dirty ocean

Fish can die

Cigarettes floating

Don’t wash your car on the street

Don’t litter on the beach

Clean it up!

Pick up that trash.

Then swim again in the

Clean ocean.

Ocean Care

Haiku Poem

By Cyan Bellin, Cristina Martinez Barco, Aciano Bonillo, Humberto Perez and Carmen Villarruel

Ocean pollution

Is not the right solution

Throw away your trash

Fishes

Haiku Poems

By Darby Naughton, Franklin Leung, Veronica Avila and Alyssa Rubalcava

Oh, eternal blue

Flowing waves everlasting

Fishes everywhere

Green and disgusting

As far as the eye can see

Get the ocean clean!

Animals dying

‘Cause of pollution and waste

Reduce and Reuse

Keep The Ocean Clean

(Tune: “Mary Had a Little Lamb”)

By Elijah Fitch

We want to keep the ocean clean, the ocean clean, the ocean clean.

We want to keep the ocean clean, so please don’t litter today!

And if you don’t litter today, litter today, litter today.

And if you don’t litter today, the ocean will be saved, Yah!

So throw your trash where it belongs, it belongs, it belongs.

So throw your trash were it belongs, and you won’t swim in sewage!

Allison LaPlante is a kindergarten teacher at Brandon School.