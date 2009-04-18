Brandon School Students See Poetry in Ocean

Students at Brandon School, 195 Brandon Drive, have been learning about ocean conservation all year long in a school-wide program called Families. Each Family includes six or seven students, with each grade level represented. Families is a great way to provide leadership opportunities for the fifth- and sixth-graders. They are encouraged to take on an “elder” role when working with the members of their Family.
This year Families focused on ways that the students can help keep our ocean clean. Santa Barbara is so unique because we have 4,000-foot mountains and then, within five miles, you are at the beach. Our watershed has little time to cleanse itself before the water gets to the ocean. It is so important for us to make sure trash doesn’t make its way to the ocean. After several lessons of learning how plastic harms the ocean environment, as well as participating in school-wide trash cleanups, the students were asked to put what they learned into writing. Here is what they wrote:
Ocean Pollution is Not a Solution
By Benjamin Au, Don Au, Riva Brody and Victoria Chang
Ocean creatures are being harmed,
We’ll tell you about it, but you might be alarmed.
Trash and oil go in the storm drain,
Prevent littering when it’s starting to rain.
When we leave the trash all on the beach,
It gets to a point where creatures can reach.
Don’t be hard-hearted and seem not to care,
If we all clean up, everything will be fair.
Clean Ocean
A Free Verse Poem
By Jesus Coronado and Diana Jimenez
Swim
The beach is fun.
Lots of sea animals
Like fish
That you can catch and eat.
Starfish
Building houses out of sand
Water so cold
Big waves
Jumping waves
Ride the waves
Seaweed tangles our feet.
Trash
Not clean, gross, dirty ocean
Fish can die
Cigarettes floating
Don’t wash your car on the street
Don’t litter on the beach
Clean it up!
Pick up that trash.
Then swim again in the
Clean ocean.
Ocean Care
Haiku Poem
By Cyan Bellin, Cristina Martinez Barco, Aciano Bonillo, Humberto Perez and Carmen Villarruel
Ocean pollution
Is not the right solution
Throw away your trash
Fishes
Haiku Poems
By Darby Naughton, Franklin Leung, Veronica Avila and Alyssa Rubalcava
Oh, eternal blue
Flowing waves everlasting
Fishes everywhere
Green and disgusting
As far as the eye can see
Get the ocean clean!
Animals dying
‘Cause of pollution and waste
Reduce and Reuse
Keep The Ocean Clean
(Tune: “Mary Had a Little Lamb”)
By Elijah Fitch
We want to keep the ocean clean, the ocean clean, the ocean clean.
We want to keep the ocean clean, so please don’t litter today!
And if you don’t litter today, litter today, litter today.
And if you don’t litter today, the ocean will be saved, Yah!
So throw your trash where it belongs, it belongs, it belongs.
So throw your trash were it belongs, and you won’t swim in sewage!
Allison LaPlante is a kindergarten teacher at Brandon School.