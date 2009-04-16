Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:58 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Wind, Water and Sea Critters

High winds may be an annoyance — and can be dangerous — but the "upswells" they create bring some top catches up to shallower water

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | April 16, 2009 | 8:09 p.m.

Wind is the force that stirs the ocean. It is a necessary step in the preparation of the oceanic soup that nourishes the food chain, and we have seen it hard at work this week.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

Boaters and fishers roundly curse high winds because it limits our activities. But we appreciate what it does for us in the long term. You see, prolonged high winds is hard on fishing, and yet very important for great fishing. Huh? Which is it? Well, in the short term wind is bad but in the long term it is beneficial. Let’s revisit my comments I made about wind being the force that stirs the ocean, creating a life-enabling food chain soup. If you skim a spoon across the top of a pan of soup, the deeper stuff is lifted up behind the spoon. The combination of uplift and deep waves brings up the meat and good stuff from the bottom.

Wind serves as a big spoon that creates “oceanic upwelling,’’ bringing up nutrient-rich deeper water, chock full of the minute building blocks of the food chain. Suddenly there is much more food to eat up the shallows where we fish. That is why wind is good for fishing in the long term.

In the short term, however, surface water temperatures drop because the upwelling deeper water is colder. Our local gamefish, such as calico bass, seem to develop a case of lockjaw. Halibut grow sullen. Pelagic fish just swim south until they find water temperatures more to their liking. We may not see them again for a few weeks. Fortunately, our groundfish populations — including rockfish, lingcod, sheephead, ocean whitefish and others — are more temperature resilient and will happily eat anyway. So fishing is still good right after the wind.

Fishing will get even better in a couple of weeks after massive schools of sardines and other forage fish move into the now-rich feeding area and are followed by hungry pelagic predator fish that we like to fish for and either release or take home for a fresh fish dinner. We’ll also see great pods of dolphin feeding on the concentrations of bait.

It is relatively rare that we have storm-force winds. That’s just a step down from hurricane winds. Small-craft advisory winds are commonplace throughout the Santa Barbara Channel, and we also have our share of gale-force winds. These are what keep recreational and commercial boaters alike, snug in the harbor. Storm-force winds put boaters on high alert and send us scurrying to the harbor to check and recheck dock lines. No sane boater should venture out of the harbor in conditions like we had this week.

Here’s a look at wind-speed warnings and their translations, as far as information for boaters:

» 21 knots (24 mph) to 33 knots (38 mph): Small craft advisory

» 34 knots (39 mph) to 47 knots (54 mph): Gale warning

» 48 knots (55 mph) to 63 knots (73 mph): Storm warning

» 64 knots (74 mph) or higher: Hurricane warning

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

