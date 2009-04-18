Law Week 2009 Celebrates Lincoln’s Legacy

The Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation will evoke the spirit of Abraham Lincoln during Law Week 2009, which runs April 26 through May 1.

The annual celebration features more than a dozen seminars designed to encourage community education through exploration of the rich culture of the law and justice system. This year’s theme is “A Legacy of Liberty” and is a tribute to Lincoln on the 200th anniversary of his birth.

Sunday, April 26

» Ask a Lawyer, noon, Silvergreens restaurant, 791 Chapala St. Attorneys practicing in real estate, divorce, probate, criminal law/DUI and small claims will be available to answer general questions in their field of expertise.

Monday, April 27

» The Basics of Estate Planning , noon, Santa Barbara College of Law, 20 E. Victoria St. A Minimum Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) luncheon presentation led by attorneys Marilyn D. Anticouni, Lori A. Lewis and Marjorie Allen Reese.

» High School Essay Contest Awards, 5:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Department 3, 1100 Anacapa St. An awards presentation to the winners of the high school essay contest.

» High School Mock Trial Event, 6 p.m., Superior Court, Department 3. Hosted by Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Anderle.

» Hate Crimes, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. An Anti-Defamation League panel presentation led by attorney Brett Locker.

Tuesday, April 28

» The Marriage Cases and Proposition 8: The Evolution and Meaning of Marriage, noon, Santa Barbara College of Law . An MCLE luncheon presentation led by attorney Jennifer E. Drury.

» Access to Justice, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. A panel presentation of current justice access issues presented by the Barristers. Hosted by Superior Court Judges Thomas P. Anderle and James Herman. Moderated by Saji Dias Gunawardane.

» Kids Court, 5 p.m., Superior Court, Department 6 A fun and educational demonstration for kids about what happens in the courtroom, plus an official adoption ceremony for your favorite stuffed animals. Presented by the Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association, hosted by Superior Court Judge Denise deBellefeuille.

Wednesday, April 29

» The Rules, Ethics and Business Practice of Setting and Collecting Attorneys Fees, noon, Santa Barbara College of Law . An MCLE luncheon presentation moderated by John Derrick.

» Children in the Legal System, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. A panel presentation by attorneys Jennifer Archer, Joyce Dudley, Tara Haaland-Ford and Penny Mathison. Ed Cue, Teen Court program director, is also a contributor.

Thursday, April 30

» Climate Change and CEQA Developments After SB 375: What Has Changed, And What Else Will? noon, Santa Barbara College of Law. An MCLE luncheon presentation by attorneys Brett Stone and Hannah Bentley.

» Mandatory Fee Arbitration Training for Volunteer Arbitrators, 2 p.m., Santa Barbara College of Law. An MCLE seminar presented by the State Bar of California.

» Human Rights Outlook, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. Moderated by attorney Stan Roden.

Friday, May 1

» Family Law Seminar, noon, Santa Barbara College of Law. An MCLE luncheon presentation by attorneys Jennifer Drury and Vanessa Kirker.

Abraham Lincoln and His Legacy, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. Moderated by Westmont College professors Jesse Covington and Rick Pointer.

— Noozhawk staff writer Mary Selby can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .