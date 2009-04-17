Fund for Santa Barbara Puts In Plug for Energy Efficiency

For nearly 30 years, The Fund for Santa Barbara has energetically supported organizations and programs creatively working for the community benefit. Just in time for Earth Day 2009, the community foundation has launched another innovation: the Clean/Green Energy Fund.

Inspired by the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara’s capital building campaign, which had the support of the J.S. Bower Foundation, the Clean/Green Energy Fund will assist area nonprofit organizations become more energy efficient in their operations.

“2009 is a turning point in our region’s environmental consciousness,” said Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. “The Fund has always supported innovative, grassroots approaches to tackling environmental challenges — having given nearly $300,000 in grants to grassroots environmental projects over the past decade.

“The launch of this new fund is an exciting opportunity for our nonprofit community. 501(c)3 organizations will have access to seed funding to undertake projects that improve their energy efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint, and help them to model their environmental values in their everyday work.”

The first phase of the fund is a targeted fundraising campaign. A donor has stepped forward to double the first $5,000 raised for the Clean/Green Energy Fund by matching new donations made between Sunday’s Earth Day celebration and June 30. Donations may be made to The Fund for Santa Barbara and designated for the Clean/Green Energy Fund.

Meanwhile, The Fund for Santa Barbara has joined up with several other green initiatives this year. It is a sponsor and exhibitor at the Community Environmental Council’s 2009 Earth Day Celebration on Sunday at Alameda Park and is the lead sponsor of Noozhawk’s new Green Hawk section, which is dedicated to covering the South Coast’s environmental news. Click here for Green Hawk.

The Fund is also co-sponsoring the Santa Barbara County Action Network’s SB CANnes opening night screening of Earth at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paseo Nuevo Cinemas, 916 State St. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with representatives of the Community Environmental Council, the Environmental Defense Center and the Ocean Conservancy and will be moderated by Green.

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s grant-making and technical assistance programs support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County. Since 1980, The Fund has awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to more than 700 community organizations.

Click here for more information on The Fund for Santa Barbara, or call 805.962.9164.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .