Cameron Picks Up Earth Day Honors for Eco-Message, Lifestyle

Academy Award-winning director James Cameron was presented with the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hero Award at Santa Barbara’s 40th anniversary Earth Day celebration Sunday.

The two-day festival at Alameda Park attracted more than 31,200 people, which organizers said was a record crowd for the annual event.

Cameron, who owns a solar-powered home in Montecito and drives a hybrid car, was honored for his eco-friendly lifestyle and for the environmental message of his blockbuster 2009 sci-fi film, Avatar.

