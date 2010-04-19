Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Cameron Picks Up Earth Day Honors for Eco-Message, Lifestyle

Two-day festival draws a crowd of 31,000 for 40th anniversary celebration

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 19, 2010 | 4:10 a.m.

Academy Award-winning director James Cameron was presented with the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hero Award at Santa Barbara’s 40th anniversary Earth Day celebration Sunday.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The two-day festival at Alameda Park attracted more than 31,200 people, which organizers said was a record crowd for the annual event.

Cameron, who owns a solar-powered home in Montecito and drives a hybrid car, was honored for his eco-friendly lifestyle and for the environmental message of his blockbuster 2009 sci-fi film, Avatar.

For the third year, Noozhawk was a sponsor of the festival and was among the more than 250 exhibitors packed into the park. Thousands of people stopped by the Noozhawk booth to chat with staff of the Web site and its strategic partners, Ameravant and Santa Barbara Surfer.

Noozhawks Vivien Alexander, John Conroy, Lara Cooper, Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Chris Donahue, Doug Elder, Sarah Ettman-Sterner, Elite Henenson, Jenn Kennedy, Margo Kline, Bill Macfadyen, Giana Magnoli, Kevin McFadden, Jeff Moehlis and Shannon Storey were on hand to meet the public, and Noozhawk mascot Riley Macfadyen, a lovable Alaskan malamute, was a popular petting attraction. Michael Kramer and John Richardson represented Ameravant and Jon Shafer was there for Santa Barbara Surfer.

Thanks to the generosity of Noozhawk advertisers, a series of drawings will be held later this week for those who entered their names to win various prizes. Among the donations are gift certificates from Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Ameravant, Ayers Automotive Repair, Bistro 1111 at Hotel Marmonte, Blue Line Paddle Surf, Boxtales Theatre Company, Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre, Condor Express, Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, Fresco Café, Hampton Inn Goleta, Jensen Guitar & Music, Massage Envy, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Powell Skateboards, Samy’s Camera, Sea Landing, Silent Pictures High-Quality Custom Frames, Skate One Corp., Stardust Sportfishing, Superior Tire & Brake, Truth Aquatics, UCSB Alumni Dinner, Wine Tour and Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond.

Winners will be notified by e-mail later this week and their names will be posted on Noozhawk.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 