Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Board of Supervisors to Weigh Goleta’s Proposal to Separate from Sanitary District

Goleta West representatives step up effort to block disruption in advance of Tuesday hearing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 18, 2010 | 10:20 p.m.

Goleta on Tuesday will get the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ long-awaited input on the city’s proposal to detach from the Goleta West Sanitary District.

The city is applying to the Local Agency Formation Commission to stop using the district’s services, but county officials have not taken a position on the proposal. The county could remain neutral, support the city’s proposal, or apply for unincorporated areas — such as Isla Vista — to detach as well.

If detachment goes through, the property tax revenues currently going to Goleta West would be divided between Goleta and the county. Tax revenues are currently used to subsidize rates and are applied toward capital improvement projects. Although LAFCO has the power to allocate Goleta West’s reserves as well, most of those funds are and would continue to be earmarked for the district’s share of the neighboring Goleta Sanitary District’s $50 million treatment plant upgrade. GSD is paying for its portion of the project with some cash and a $20 million loan.

Under Goleta’s current revenue-neutrality agreement with the county, reallocation of the tax revenue would direct 70 percent of the property taxes received to the county fire district and 30 percent to Goleta.

According to a revenue-neutrality synopsis of 2009-10 tax information, Goleta West receives about $1.5 million in property taxes from within the city of Goleta and about $127,000 from unincorporated areas. Reallocation of the funds after detachment would award about $455,000 to Goleta and $1.06 million to the county. Mayor Eric Onnen has said the detachment proposal has no financial incentive without a renegotiation of the revenue-neutrality agreement.

It’s not yet clear how sanitary district services would be provided for the detached areas, either. Services could be contracted out to Goleta West or GSD, or Goleta could create its own service, which city officials have said is unlikely. Goleta West is “prepared to consider” consolidation with GSD, according to a letter to the Board of Supervisors from Goleta West counsel Steve Amerikaner, but GSD opposes a merger.

Board documents include many e-mails from GSD general manager Kamil Azoury, who has expressed the district’s neutral position on detachment but opposition to a merger with Goleta West; merger attempts have been made at least three times in the past 20 years. GSD submitted a proposal, with a cost estimate of about $310,000, to cover Goleta West’s territories within the city upon request. The district would be responsible for user charge adjustments and wouldn’t have access to the property tax money used to subsidize rates, according to the e-mails.

“Goleta Sanitary District does not desire to become a player in an alternative governmental reorganization,” Azoury wrote.

Goleta West has loudly opposed the detachment proposal. The two financial reports — one financed by the city and another by the district — came up with wildly different estimates in many areas.

In a letter to the supervisors, Amerikaner requested that the board oppose the detachment proposal and instruct its LAFCO representatives — chairwoman Janet Wolf, Joe Centeno and Doreen Farr as an alternate — to deny the application.

Detachment would lower the quality of sewer and street sweeping service and increase user fees, Amerikaner asserted. Financial reports conclude that fees in Isla Vista will increase rapidly over the next five years, but the city’s estimates are too high, he wrote. Goleta West’s estimate was a jump to $309 from $168, while the city’s report projected $360.

Fees are subject to protest, since ratepayers can vote to block a service charge hike, and there could be future revenue shortfalls, Amerikaner said.

Goleta West has criticized the proposal on more ideological grounds as well. The city, it maintains, has argued that two providers are not necessary, but in detaching, it would require three, as the city must get services to the detached areas — even if such services are subcontracted.

Use of the property taxes is also a touchy subject. Goleta has criticized Goleta West for underwriting sewer capital projects and subsidizing rates with tax revenue, so it would be disingenuous for the city to claim it would use the taxes for the same purpose, Amerikaner wrote. The city would likely use the taxes for general city services, city manager Dan Singer has said.

The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. The hearing is one of the last items on the agenda, so it will likely not be heard until the afternoon.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 