She Said, Z Said: Modern Sex-Ed Videos Go Heavy on Sweaty Scenes

She: I watched the fifth-grade sex-ed video last week.
Z: Did you learn anything new?
She: Unfortunately not. It was surprisingly tame.
Z: Did you watch it with the kids?
She: No, I went to preview the video before the kids saw it. Ten other moms and I sat in a room and giggled for a half-hour. The kids probably behaved better than we did.
Z: That’s a shock.
She: First of all, Koss’ teacher (who is a cute young guy) kept checking in on us. And then the teacher in the movie was named Mr. Becker. Seriously? Becker for the sex-ed teacher’s name? Sounds like something a bunch of eighth-graders would think of. Or a bunch of giggly 40-year-old moms.
Z: Again — did you learn anything new? I’m looking to update my repertoire.
She: Apparently, puberty is filled with armpits, sweat and pimples. It’s not as fun as it sounds.
Z: Where was the sex part of the sex ed?
She: It was almost subliminal. They flashed a diagram for five seconds of a badly drawn naked man.
Z: Yum.
She: They gave a very basic anatomy lesson, just slightly above the level of the one I gave Koss when he was potty training, and then spent the rest of the video talking about the importance of wearing deodorant.
Z: That explains Koss’ sudden interest in Right Guard.
She: I don’t remember much about my first sex-ed video, but I do recall it having had some actual sex ed in it.
Z: I remember my elementary school sex-ed video. There was a whole lot of animal husbandry going on.
She: I remember that, too. No farm animals anymore. I’m guessing it’s not all that familiar or comforting to our oddly sheltered city kids.
Z: It sure didn’t work for me. I fainted.
She: No.
Z: They showed a calf being born. There was a lot of blood. Things are a little fuzzy after that.
She: Is this before or after you fainted looking up at the statue of the giant naked man in the science museum?
Z: I hadn’t had lunch yet. It was hot and stuffy in that museum. Leave me alone.
She: Don’t worry. I’ll have “the talk” with Koss. I wouldn’t want you to faint in the middle of some important part.
Z: As long as I don’t have to tell him about birthing cows, I’m fine.
She: I don’t want to take the risk of traumatizing him by watching you faint during a basic anatomy lesson.
Z: Humans I can handle. It’s just the animals that freak me out. Animals are very naked.
She: There were definitely no animals in the video he saw. I don’t think seeing a pig putting on deodorant would have been all that effective anyhow.
Z: What’s up with all the personal hygiene stuff?
She: I think it’s self-defense on the part of the teachers. Thirty stinky kids makes for an unpleasant learning environment.
Z: I think it’s begging for a toxic chemical cloud of Axe and Old Spice.
She: Even though the movie was very tame, I do think it made an impression on a lot of the kids.
Z: That zits are a bummer?
She: I think there might be a lot less eye contact with the opposite sex, at least for a while.
Z: Even when their pits smell soapy fresh?
She: Well, I happened to be at the poetry assembly the afternoon after they saw the sex-ed movie and I’ve never seen a group of kids so focused on looking at their feet.
Z: And after all this preparation by you and the other moms — after all this buildup — how did Koss like the video?
She: Eh. He could take it or leave it. I kind of think he was hoping to see a chicken apply some Clearasil.
Z: Yes, dear.
