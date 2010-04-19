Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Woman Breaks Ankle in Leap into Red Rock Pool

Friends carry victim to safety with assist from search and rescue squad, county firefighters

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 19, 2010 | 3:37 a.m.

A UCSB student broke her ankle Sunday when she jumped from a cliff into a Red Rock pool, setting off a three-stage rescue that involved her friends, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and emergency personnel.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday night that the woman, a 21-year-old from Pleasanton, was one of four students who had hiked to Red Rock, a popular swimming and picnic site along the Santa Ynez River at the end of Paradise Road. The woman jumped from a cliff into the water, but landed on a rock just under the surface and broke her ankle, Sugars said.

The site has poor cell-phone reception so Sugars said the group decided to use a boogie board to carry their injured friend to safety. Once in range of a cell signal, they called 9-1-1.

Sugars said a nine-member search and rescue squad responded, along with Santa Barbara County firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance. The search and rescue team located the injured woman at the end of the access road and initiated first aid until firefighters arrived. AMR transported her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

The woman’s condition could not be determined late Sunday. Her identity has not been released.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 