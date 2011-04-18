April’s After Hours Mixer to Mark Launch of 2011 Goleta Magazine

April 27 event at Stow House will include music and food

The Goleta Valley Historical Society and Venoco Inc. are sponsoring the April Business After Hours Mixer and 2011 Goleta Magazine Launch Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

Come and meet your business neighbors, hear music from the Henderson Brothers and enjoy food from California Wood-Fired Catering.

That’s not all. Don’t miss the unveiling of the 2011 Goleta Magazine, The Guide to Living, Working and Playing in the Goleta Valley.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.967.2500 x4.