April’s After Hours Mixer to Mark Launch of 2011 Goleta Magazine
April 27 event at Stow House will include music and food
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 18, 2011 | 5:08 p.m.
The Goleta Valley Historical Society and Venoco Inc. are sponsoring the April Business After Hours Mixer and 2011 Goleta Magazine Launch Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.
The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.
Come and meet your business neighbors, hear music from the Henderson Brothers and enjoy food from California Wood-Fired Catering.
That’s not all. Don’t miss the unveiling of the 2011 Goleta Magazine, The Guide to Living, Working and Playing in the Goleta Valley.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.967.2500 x4.
