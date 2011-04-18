Bishop Diego High’s ‘Little Band’ Wins Big at Weekend Competition

The Concert Band earns first place over bigger schools from three states

The Bishop Garcia Diego High School Concert Band took first place with a rating of “excellent’ over the weekend at the Music in the Parks Band Competition in Milpitas.

The competition featured schools from Washington, Oregon and California. Bishop’s 13-member band competed against much larger schools and brought home the top prize.

“The little band that could, did!” band director Beverly van Wingerden said.

This latest accolade for Bishop Diego’s Performing Arts Program comes at an opportune time, as the school prepares to present a “Cabaret Evening of the Arts” on Wednesday. The sold-out event will feature student artwork, live music from the Jazz Band, a digital theater presentation and a sneak peak musical selection from the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.