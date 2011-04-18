Cold Spring School to Celebrate Trail Beautification Project

Vegetation has been cleared along Sycamore Canyon Road to make room for walking and biking

The Cold Spring School Safe Routes to School Program will celebrate the Trail Beautification Project along Sycamore Canyon Road from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the school, 2243 Sycamore Canyon Road in Montecito.

The project is made possible through a generous grant from Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Sycamore Canyon Road is the main route to school for Cold Spring School families. Unfortunately, this is a dangerous road for walking and biking because there is limited safe area along the roadside.

The Cold Spring School area along Sycamore Canyon Road was once overgrown with haphazard vegetation. It is now cleared and landscaped, with space for parking and walking.

This beautification project is a model for the Montecito Walk to School Trail Program — every property owner can clear roadside vegetation to make trail space for walking and biking.

More road improvements will soon happen to smoothly connect the school trail to the adjacent Lotusland trail.

— Dr. Bryan McCabe is the superintendent/principal of Cold Spring School.