Man Accused of Harassing Children at Goleta Park

Police say the suspect, a registered sex offender, appeared to be intoxicated

A man police say is a registered sex offender and a transient has been arrested on charges of harassing several children at a park in Goleta.

Police were called to Stow Grove Park about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that an intoxicated man was chasing and threatening children.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said responding officers observed 42-year-old Donald Lee Shouse yelling at children in the area, and using profanities and other vulgarities, and that Shouse appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police recovered a knife and a small amount of marijuana with an expired doctor’s recommendation.

Shouse, with no known local address, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of child annoyance, public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $10,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.