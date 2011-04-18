Maps.com of Goleta Hires Programmer Eric Rushing

He has been working on various company projects as an intern

Maps.com announced Monday the permanent hiring of programmer Eric Rushing.

Rushing, who has been working on various projects with the company on an internship basis, accepted the offer to become a full-time member of the Goleta-based team.

A graduate of Cal State Northridge, Rushing has applied his computer science qualifications in a number of business environments and to a variety of products, including the development of Web-based control applications for energy production.

His primary focus will be the continued development of the company’s multiplatform Internet and mobile application programs, including products targeted at newspapers, education and businesses.

“I relish the opportunity to create systems that improve lives, from the living room to the classroom,” Rushing said. “Maps.com operates in a number of different markets through several divisions, which will provide variety as well as some welcome pressure to deliver.”

He will also assist with the development of the company’s already strong Web presence, such as the online map store Maps.com that can receive more than 2 million visitors each month.

— Stephanie Jensen is the marketing coordinator for Maps.com.