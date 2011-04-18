Two Men Hurt in Rollover on Highway 101 Near El Capitan; Driver Charged with DUI

CHP says the passenger's right leg was nearly amputated in the early morning crash

Two Los Angeles men were injured in a rollover crash early Monday morning on southbound Highway 101 south of El Capitan State Beach Road.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said 23-year-old Ronald Hernandez was driving on the highway shortly after 1 a.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Toyota Tacoma, which rolled over and blocked both lanes of the highway. Armen Sarkisan, 27, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Wayland said Sarkisan suffered serious injuries, including lacerations to his upper body and a fracture to his right leg, which was nearly amputated. Hernandez received lacerations to his upper body, head, neck and both arms. Both men were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about two hours.

Wayland said a preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on a charge of felony DUI, and released to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

