Santa Barbara School District Earns Strong Bond Ratings

Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s have affirmed the existing ratings for both the Santa Barbara Elementary and Secondary School Districts’ bonds.
“This is a fantastic achievement for the districts, especially in light of the challenging environment it continues to operate in,” Simon Beau Gutman of KNN Public Finance said, “and speaks to the continued dedication of its board and staff.”
Moody’s has assigned the district its Aa2 rating, the second-highest rating the agency assigns to California school districts. Standard & Poor’s has affirmed its A-plus rating on the districts.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.